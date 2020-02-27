Chukotka’s university may solve the human resources problem in the region, official says

ANADYR, February 27. /TASS/. Chukotka’s authorities say most human resources should be educated in the region, and organization of an Arctic university there will educate young people, who later on will stay in the region and will work there, Deputy Governor Andrei Bolenkov told TASS on Thursday.

At the Arctic-2020 conference, Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Krutikov said the ministry would support the initiative to open a university on Chukotka, which will use distance learning technologies and will conduct local research. The ministry would help the region to implement the project.

"The university would be a scientific center to study the Arctic and Chukotka, and an educational institution to train specialists for the region - for the local economy and in cooperation with businesses. Usually not more than 10-15% of graduates return from the mainland, and even those who come back do not always choose jobs which fit the received education. The new university will educate specialists, who will stay in the region," the deputy governor told TASS.

According to the local employment center, Chukotka needs people for jobs of reindeer herders, accountants, veterinarians, tutors, teachers in rural areas, doctors of narrow specialization, and highly qualified workers. Presently, the center has about 50 vacancies of doctors, 40 - of engineers, 12 - of accountants, 8 - of economists, 8 - of teachers, etc. Highly demanded specialists may receive support from the local authorities - paid accommodation, regular or annual benefits, and various incentives.