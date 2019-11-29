Next gas talks between Russia and Ukraine may be held next week, says Russian Minister

MALABO, November 29. /TASS/. The next bilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit to EU may be held as early as in the next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the GECF summit.

"Yes, I think such an opportunity is present. Results will be reported to us," Novak said.

Specialists of Russia and Ukraine should finalize certain specific issues during several days, the Minister added.

Russia and Ukraine need at first to negotiate a package agreement on gas and then to return to the format of trilateral consultations with participation of the EU, Novak noted.

"It is important to negotiate package agreements now and then it will be possible to meet [in the trilateral forum]," the Minister said.

The specific deadline for making the new gas transit agreement depends now on Ukraine and on its ability to certify the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system as shortly as possible, Novak said. "The sooner, the better - everything depends on the Ukrainian side from the standpoint of implementation of European legislation. Certification is needed for making the contact," he noted.