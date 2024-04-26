Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.19% to 3,446.39 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index also rose by 0.19% to 1,180.89 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:16 a.m. (07:16 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.15% at 3,445.15 points, while the RTS was up by 0.1% at 1,179.93 points.

As of 10:17 a.m. (07:17 a.m. GMT) the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.07% at 92 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.05% at 98.71 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.15% at 12.672 rubles.