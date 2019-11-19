Moscow, Minsk agree on most of integration roadmaps, Russian PM says

GORKI, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have agreed on most of the roadmaps on the future of integration between the two countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Rumas on Tuesday.

He pointed out that a total of 31 roadmaps on integration in various areas had been developed. "Most of these roadmaps have been agreed on. We have thoroughly and carefully discussed on which things we agree and on which we don’t," Medvedev added.

Medvedev has also called on Moscow and Minsk to tone down integration-related rhetoric and stick to a pragmatic approach.

"I think it is important for us now to simply tone down our rhetoric because issues of fundamental significance for people in our countries, for their future, such as economic and social aspects, should be discussed in a calm, pragmatic tone," he said on Tuesday after the Russian-Belarusian talks.

"It’s not slogans or ideological clich·s that matter, what matters is a pragmatic approach that will help reach final agreements," he stressed.

The talks lasted for over sever hours.