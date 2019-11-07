Russia’s PIK Group may launch construction projects in Saudi Arabia in 2020

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. PIK Group of companies may launch construction projects in Saudi Arabia in 2020, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday.

"We are now actively supporting the activities of the PIK group. We believe that already next year the group may launch projects in Saudi Arabia," he said.

PIK is the largest Russian developer implementing comprehensive projects in ten regions of Russia with a focus on Moscow and the Moscow Region. PIK has been operating on the market since 1994 and specializes in the construction of comfort-class housing.