Russia mulls possibility of building plant in Saudi Arabia — investment fund CEO

RIYADH. October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is discussing with the PIK Group of companies the possibility of building a plant in Saudi Arabia, as well as the developer’s participation in the construction program in that country, head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum, which is underway in Riyadh.

"Yesterday, we advanced far ahead on the topic of tourism and construction in Saudi Arabia. We discussed with the PIK Group a possibility of building a plant in Saudi Arabia and the group’s active participation in the large-scale construction program that is taking place in Saudi Arabia," he said.

PIK is the largest Russian developer implementing comprehensive projects in ten regions of Russia with a focus on Moscow and the Moscow Region. PIK has been operating on the market since 1994 and specializes in the construction of comfort-class housing. Sergei Gordeyev is the Group’s main shareholder (59%), VTB Bank holds 23% in PIK Group.

Investments in travel industry

RDIF discusses investments in travel industry projects in Saudi Arabia with large Russian companies, the head of RDIF went on.

"As for tourism, we are working with a number of major Russian companies so that they invest in various tourism projects in Saudi Arabia and, accordingly, participate in the construction of the infrastructure, because Russian citizens, those who are Muslims, show great interest in tourism in Saudi Arabia," he stated.