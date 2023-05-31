EPC summit doesn’t represent proper political process when Europe divided — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is skeptical about the European Political Community summit in Moldova because it won’t represent a proper political process in a divided Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will certainly follow the news that comes out of Chisinau. We will follow the rhetoric that dominates there," he said. "At the same time, some European processes in a divided Europe, in Europe where many countries do not have a dialogue with Russia, of course, are possible, but this isn’t a proper political process for Europe, and it cannot be proper."

"We will closely follow the news from Chisinau," he reiterated.

The Kremlin spokesman said the European Political Community is a well-known initiative created by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The European Political Community will hold a summit in Chisinau on June 1. The EPC was established at the initiative of France in 2022. It is assumed that participation in this group will replace the prospect of EU membership for those states that Brussels seeks to pull into its orbit but is not ready to incentivize with the possibility of joining the EU. The EPC includes 27 EU countries, the UK, and 19 European and North African countries that are not EU members.