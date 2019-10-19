Decision to grant Belarus $9.4 bln loan not yet made - Finance Minister

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The decision to provide Belarus with a loan of 600 bln rubles ($9.4 bln) has not yet been made and depends on the progress of Russia and Belarus in the matter of further integration, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"It has not been resolved yet. We are working on a road map for Belarus now. We have the goal of working out more detailed plans within the road map approved by Prime minister," Siluanov said.

In September, Belarus' ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said that the integration program in the Union State between Russia and Belarus could be signed on December 8, 2019.