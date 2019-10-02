Expert: Infrastructure is a key factor for successful Arctic projects

TASS, October 2. Existing or planned infrastructure — a factor of Arctic projects’ cost efficiency — is a key to their successful implementation, the Far East’s Investment and Export Agency's Director for Arctic Dmitry Fishkin said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on Tuesday.

"Investors may be interested in the Arctic projects with clear logistics, and every development point should be eyed in view of its infrastructure component," the Agency’s press service quoted him as saying. "The state and private expenses on construction or renovation of necessary infrastructure may be cut by consolidation of a few projects or if projects plan exploiting common infrastructure."

"Existing infrastructure or plans to have it are a key factor of Arctic projects’ cost efficiency," the press service said.

The Arctic resource base may become the key driver for the development of Russia’s fuel and energy complex. Projects in the Arctic should be selected depending on logistics opportunities, the expert stressed. Among the most promising regions he named the least studied territories in the Russian Arctic — Yakutia’s north, the Nenets Autonomous Region, as well as Taimyr and the Yenisei estuary.

The ninth St. Petersburg International Gas Forum will continue working to October 4.