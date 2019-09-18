Yenisei River Shipping Company closes cargo navigation to northernmost settlement

KRASNOYARSK, September 18. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company (Nornickel is a main shareholder) completed the seasonal cargo navigation to Russia’s northernmost settlement - Dikson, the company said on Wednesday.

"Vessels of the Yenisei River Shipping Company have completed deliveries to Dikson," the company said in a release, adding about 8,000 tonnes of coal had been brought to the settlement.

The distance from Dudinka to Dikson is 680km, where 570km are regulated by marine navigation norms. Thus, the shipping companies’ vessels are reinforced, they have special navigation equipment. All crews, delivering cargo to the Extreme North, have been trained in compliance with the Marine Code.

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is the Krasnoyarsk Region’s biggest transporter of cargo and passengers along water routes in the Yenisei and the Angara basins. The company’s 460 vessels’ total cargo capacity is 650,000 tonnes.

Dikson is Russia’s northernmost port and the world’s northernmost settlement on the mainland. It is located on a headland at the mouth of the Yenisei Gulf on the Taimyr Peninsula in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The distance to the nearest settlement, Dudinka, is 680km, to Krasnoyarsk - 2,500km, to Moscow - 2,700km.

The settlement was founded in 1915 on an island, which is 1.5km from the shore, and later on Dikson grew onto the mainland. It was named after Sweden’s traveler Oscar Dickson.