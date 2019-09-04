REC to support export development of Sibur

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. General Director of the Russian Export Center (REC) Andrey Slepnev and Chief Executive Officer of Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov signed an agreement on cooperation, providing for credit and insurance support of the holding's major projects with the export component, TASS reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The support instruments include subsidizing of the interest rate, export-related transportation costs, credit and insurance support, according to the document.

In particular, this is related to export support of the thermoplastic elastomers (SBS polymers) production facility to be built, having the capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year for road construction, roofing industry and other spheres, as well as to the maleic anhydride production facility under construction with the capacity of 45,000 tonnes per year for healthcare, fuel, packaging and other industries.

"REC Group has been supporting export supplies of SIBUR Holding. We are consolidating our partnership and I am confident that implementation of the agreement will allow the company to increase the volumes of export supplies of its products, and to gain a foothold in the new markets," said Andrey Slepnev.

Sibur is exporting its products to 80 countries of the world, for further use in production of consumer goods and vehicles, in construction, power engineering and chemical industry, Dmitry Konov said in his turn. "Thanks to Russian Export Center, our future products will get a good impetus to approach the global market," the top manager added.

