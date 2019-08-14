Rusnano to promote nanotechnology products in Gulf countries

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs of Rusnano and Nano Imports General Trading LLC, registered in the Emirate of Dubai (UAE), have signed an agreement to promote Russian nanotechnology and related high-tech sectors' products in the Gulf countries, the Fund’s press service said on Wednesday.

The parties intend to facilitate the implementation of pilot projects in various sectors of the Gulf economy that demonstrate the advantages of nanotechnology and related high-tech sectors' products over traditional counterparts. The agreement also includes joint formation of innovation infrastructure of the nanotechnology industry and promotion of commercialization of promising developments. The document was signed by the Fund’s Director of Programs to Stimulate Demand Andrei Berkov and Managing Director of Nano Imports General Trading Leonid Krasnikov.

"The agreement is aimed at introducing Russian high-tech products to the markets of the Middle East. ... We plan to start selling Russian products from the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and then expand the distribution network to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other neighboring countries," the company’s press service quotes Krasnikov as saying.

According to him, 51% in Nano Imports General Trading is owned by the Arab side, whose key customers in the region are state-owned companies and private corporations. "At the moment, we already have firm agreements with three Russian companies that work with Rusnano Group. There are preliminary agreements for procurement with government customers in the UAE," he said.