TechnipFMC to earn $7.6 bln for Arctic LNG-2 engineering and construction

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The consolidated price of TechnipFMC contracts for engineering, equipment, materials and components procurement, construction and commissioning of the Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will total about $7.6 bln, TechnipFMC says.

"The consolidated contract value to TechnipFMC for Arctic LNG 2 is $7.6 billion," the company says.

"We are extremely honored to be entrusted with this new contract by Novatek and its partners. We are leveraging our successful track record on the Yamal LNG project and notably the modular fabrication scheme. This project recognizes the experience and expertise of our teams as well as their capacity to deliver the most ambitious and innovative projects," says Nello Uccelletti, President Onshore/Offshore at TechnipFMC.

The Arctic LNG-2 project provides for construction of three liquefied natural gas trains with the capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per year each on gravity-based structures. It is implemented on the resource base of the Utrennee field. As of December 31, 2018, its proved and probable reserves under PRMS standards amounted to 1.138 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 57 mln tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons.