Economic Development Ministry retains annual inflation forecast below 4% in 2019

TOGLIATTI, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development retains an estimate of annual inflation in 2019 below 4%, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.

"Our expectations remain below 4%. We see that inflation has slowed down very significantly, so the Central Bank makes decisions on easing monetary policy. The Central Bank has already said that it would continue to act in this direction. We hope that the second half of the year, Q2 will be stronger than the dynamics that we see right now," he said.

According to the Central Bank, inflation in Russia at the end of June fell to 4.7% in annual terms.