Moscow calls for carrying out efficient WTO reform, sherpa to G20 says

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia is calling on all countries to develop the most efficient approach to reforming the World Trade Organization, Russian Presidential Envoy to the G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash told the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

According to Lukash, the G20’s key role is to adopt anti-crisis measures, and major challenges are linked to trade. ‘The cherry on top’ is the WTO’s reform," she noted, "Despite the countries’ absolute refusal during the year to discuss the reform, everyone came to terms at the Osaka summit that the reform is needed."

"We continue moving towards this direction," the sherpa said. "We are calling on all countries to act in the most efficient way.".