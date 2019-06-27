Founder of Rolf car dealer to turn to Russian business ombudsman for defense

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Founder of the Rolf car dealer, Sergey Petrov plans to contact business ombudsman Boris Titov to protect his interests.

"I will turn to him. I need to use all the options," Petrov told TASS.

"Of course, we should somehow stop this wave of arbitrariness from security forces. We have already lost a lot of businesses. What is most important is that those who have not lost their business - they see what is going on in front of them and they don’t make long-term investments," he added.