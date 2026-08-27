UAC delivers batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has supplied a batch of Su-35S multi-role fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces, Rostec reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation (part of the Rostec state corporation) has delivered a batch of new Su-35S multi-role fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces. The 4++-generation aircraft have undergone a full cycle of factory testing. The aircraft were tested in various operating modes by pilots from the Russian Ministry of Defense and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to their home airfield," the state corporation emphasized.

A Su-35S pilot, whose comments are quoted in the statement, noted that the Su-35S operates flawlessly and is easy to fly. "We carry out various missions on this aircraft: intercepting air targets at long ranges, providing cover for strike groups and ground facilities, destroying unmanned aerial vehicles, and delivering precision strikes against ground and surface targets with high-precision weapons. We also conduct reconnaissance and identify enemy positions well behind the engagement line," the service member said.

The Su-35S aircraft is designed to achieve air superiority, as well as to strike ground infrastructure targets located at a considerable distance from its home airfield.