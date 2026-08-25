FACTBOX: Two deaths, fire at oil refinery in southern Russia, aftermath of Kiev’s strike

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 148 Ukrainian aerial targets over Russian regions the Black and Azov Seas overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Krasnodar Region. Falling UAV debris caused a fire at a local oil refinery.

TASS has gathered key facts about Ukraine’s overnight attack on Russian regions.

Scope

- During the past night, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 148 Ukrainian aerial targets, the ministry reported.

- The aerial targets were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, it specified.

- During the past night, about 30 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in four cities and three districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

Attack on Krasnodar Region

- Two people were killed at night after debris of a Ukrainian UAV fell on the Afipskaya railway station in the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- Two more people suffered injuries.

- The Afipskaya railway station in the Krasnodar Region suspended its operation due to an UAV attack, the Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said on its Max channel.

- There are also delays in railway traffic, it said.

- The Krasnodar transport prosecutor is coordinating efforts by law-enforcement and other agencies and controlling the observance of passengers’ rights.

- A fire emerged on the premises of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region after the fall of UAV debris.

- At least 10 houses sustained damage in the settlement of Afipsky.

- The Krasnodar Region Prosecutor’s Office is controlling the observance of citizens’ rights after an UAV attack on the Seversky district, the regional agency reported on its Max channel.

- A hotline has been set up to promptly receive complaints and render legal assistance.

- The senior staff of the Krasnodar Region Prosecutor’s Office is exercising control of the situation.

Consequences in regions

- Emergency teams extinguished a fire in a residential building that emerged as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

- The fire completely destroyed three apartments from the 7th to the 9th floors.

- Forty-four people were evacuated from the scene and there are no casualties.

- Falling UAV debris damaged four private houses in Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov Region, Governor Slyusar reported.

- Efforts are underway in the Kamensky district to contain a forest fire on an area of 4.5 hectares.

- Emergency teams are eliminating a dry grass blaze in the Krasnosulinsky district.

- A Ukrainian UAV attack caused a power outage in the Graivoronsky municipal district of the Belgorod Region, District Administration Head Dmitry Pankov reported on his Max channel.

- The power outage was caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack on the Borisovka substation, he specified.