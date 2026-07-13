Perekop training ship reaches Northern Fleet's main base from Baltiysk

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Perekop training ship of Russia’s Baltic Fleet has reached the fleet’s main base in Severomorsk, covering more than 2,000 nautical miles from Baltiysk, the Northern Fleet’s press service reported.

"The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop arrived at the Northern Fleet’s main base, having completed the voyage from Baltiysk to Severomorsk, covering more than 2,000 nautical miles. In Severomorsk, the training ship was met by Chief of Combat Training of the Northern Fleet Rear Admiral Pavel Shulga. He congratulated the cadets and the ship’s crew on their arrival at the Northern Fleet’s main base," the statement reads.

Cadets from the Admiral N. G. Kuznetsov Naval Academy and the Naval Polytechnic Institute were undergoing navigational training aboard the ship. Foreign military personnel from friendly countries receiving naval science education in Russia also took part in the expedition.

"We left Baltiysk and the ship began to roll heavily in the rough waters. But we, like true sailors, endured everything and got through it all. It’s an incredible feeling — it was the first time in our lives on such a ship, on such a long voyage. <…> I love this profession and I really enjoy being the person who guards other people’s sleep," said cadet Adilet Sapargali.

During the voyage, the cadets trained in navigational disciplines, ship handling, performed the duties of watch officers and navigators, and also completed training in countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and uncrewed boats. In addition, a rite of passage into surface naval service was held for the cadets, who were taking part in their first sea voyage.

The navigational voyage of the training ship Perekop will last until mid-December 2026. The ship will travel a total of about 30,000 nautical miles. It will sail along the Northern Sea Route, four oceans, 14 seas, 23 straits, and nine bays. According to the voyage plan, the ship will visit 20 ports, 12 of which are foreign ports. Among the Russian ports are Severomorsk, Arkhangelsk, Nikolskoye, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and Vladivostok. Among the foreign ports are Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Maputo (Mozambique), Pointe-Noire (Republic of the Congo), Lome (Togo), Conakry (Guinea), and many others.