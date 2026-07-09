Gadalka electronic recon system with UAV detection range of up to 50 km presented in Kazan

KAZAN, July 9. /TASS/. The Gadalka electronic reconnaissance system that is capable of detecting enemy drones within a radius of up to 50 km has been displayed at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition in Kazan, a spokesman for Groza Group told TASS.

"We have showcased the Gadalka electronic reconnaissance station here. Its purpose is to detect aerial targets. It operates in passive mode, meaning it doesn’t emit anything, but only receives a signal. It operates at a range of up to 50 km, and its main purpose is to detect enemy reconnaissance drones," the source said.

According to him, the Gadalka system scans an area of 8,500 square kilometers and is capable of searching in the frequency range from 890 to 6,000 MHz, while simultaneously monitoring up to five bands.

He added that the Gadalka system can transmit all received information to military personnel in real time thanks to its integration with the Glaz/Groza battle management system. "All information is transferred to a single closed server. Each unit creates its own closed server, where both detected points and positions are stored. Furthermore, if the Gadalka system detects an aerial target, it immediately displays its location to all users in real time," the Groza representative added.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present advanced unmanned systems technologies and components.