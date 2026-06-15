Cutting-edge monitoring drone to be unveiled at exhibition in Minsk

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The new multifunctional unmanned aerial monitoring system "Sokol" with a tandem X-shaped aerodynamic pattern will be presented for the first time at the "National Security. Belarus-2026" exhibition, an official spokesperson of the developer company told TASS.

"The new Russian drone Sokol was created to monitor and survey day and night with the help of optoelectronic equipment, including during rescue operations," the spokesperson said.

The drone airframe is built according to a tandem X-shaped aerodynamic pattern, "which ensures stability in flight, makes it possible to withstand a strong wind load, increases controllability and surveillance accuracy," he added.

The "National Security. Belarus-2026" exhibition will be held in Minsk from June 17 to 19.