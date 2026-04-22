Manufacturing of Russia’s Orlan recon drones may be localized abroad — STC

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 22. /TASS/. The production of Russia’s Orlan series of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) may be localized abroad, a spokesperson for the manufacturer, the Special Technology Center (STC), told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

"Currently, one of the main requirements for almost all potential foreign partners is the availability of service or production centers for our equipment in their countries. All work is based on the principle that if a country acquires such equipment, it seeks to gradually localize its production. I hope that the Orlan drone production will eventually expand to other countries. Currently, our drones are not manufactured abroad, but the corresponding negotiations are underway," he said.

It was previously reported that Russia supplies the Orlan UAVs to more than 20 countries. STC products are being presented as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The event also features the leading Orlan-10 unmanned reconnaissance system.

The DSA exhibition is being held from April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur.