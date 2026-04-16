CIS countries modernizing their anti-aircraft missile equipment — deputy commander

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are modernizing their anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare forces’ equipment as part of their counter-drone efforts, said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces for Armament, Colonel General Yury Grekhov, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is a key task for the air defense forces. To this end, CIS members are modernizing the equipment of their air defense missile forces and radio-technical forces, equipping them with modern weapons, military, and special equipment, including electronic warfare systems, to strengthen the combat capabilities of their national air defense systems," he emphasized at the 62nd meeting of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense under the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, which is taking place in Tashkent.

According to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces for Armament, the meeting participants outlined the main areas of future work and exchanged experience in military-technical cooperation and discussed its status and future prospects. Joint work to modernize advanced communications and automation systems was also highlighted.

The main activities of the committee’s upcoming work, Grekhov noted, are reflected in the long-term activity plan. He emphasized that the committee is improving its practice of conducting joint operational combat training events, primarily exercises and drills.

"I would like to note that our committee is successfully fulfilling its tasks and making an important contribution to ensuring the security of the airspace of the Commonwealth countries," Grekhov noted.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces expressed gratitude to Uzbekistani Defense Minister Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov who participated in the Coordination Committee meeting. An awards ceremony was also held during the event.