Russian forces advance near Grishino — DPR head

DONETSK, April 5. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are engaged in fierce fighting near the Grishino settlement and have advanced toward Sergeyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, and Vasilyevka, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, reported on his Telegram channel.

"There are quite serious clashes in the Grishino area. The battlegroup Center is advancing toward the Sergeyevka settlement. Near Grishino itself, the enemy attempted a counterattack, deploying heavy equipment, including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, but our fighters handled the situation. We see that our fighters are keeping a close watch, and an advance toward Novoaleksandrovka and Vasilyevka is underway," he said.