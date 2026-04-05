Russian forces advancing toward Konstantinovka — DPR head

DONETSK, April 5. /TASS/. The Russian army is advancing toward Konstantinovka along the flanks in the Ilinovka and Novodmitrovka areas, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Konstantinovka direction, our units continue to advance along the flanks in the Ilinovka and Novodmitrovka areas. In Konstantinovka itself, fighting is taking place near the railway station in the city center. The enemy is trying to hold its ground and dig in in the industrial zone. However, our units are nearing the liberation of this settlement," he emphasized.