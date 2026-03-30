Russia’s Rostec develops new jamming module for mobile electronic warfare systems

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosel Holding (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed a new interference module for mobile electronic warfare (EW) systems, the state corporation’s press service reported.

"Rosel Holding has developed a jamming module for mobile electronic warfare systems. The product generates interference in specified frequency ranges and allows for the suppression of control, telemetry, and video transmission channels of various drones. This undermines the stability of the radio link and complicates drone control," the statement reads.

The press service specified that the system features separate functional units and can be installed on various platforms, from mobile EW stations on vehicle chassis to stationary facility protection systems.

"The module flexibly expands mobile electronic warfare systems’ capabilities and creates a reliable electronic defense zone. It suppresses radio control and data transmission channels of unmanned systems and can be used to protect equipment and infrastructure. Its modular architecture allows for rapid integration into existing systems and the enhancement of their capabilities without extensive upgrading," Rostec reported.