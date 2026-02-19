TOS-2 heavy flamethrower is technologically advanced fire support system — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system, thanks to its characteristics, has surpassed the scope of an assault weapon and has become a more technologically advanced fire support system, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec told TASS.

"As a rule, after such a salvo, the assault squad has nothing to do in the area—there’s simply no enemy left to resist. Thus, the TOS-2 retains the thermobaric weapon potential of its ‘big brother,’ the tracked Solntsepek system. Various enhancements have been made to the Tosochka’s design—it has been fitted with the wheeled chassis, the automated reloading system has been upgraded, and the fire control system has been improved. Thanks to this, the vehicle’s concept has already exceeded the scope of an "assault breacher vehicle." It has become a more flexible, mobile, and technologically advanced fire support system, adapted to the demands of modern warfare," Rostec representatives noted.

The state corporation noted that the TOS-2 has an upgraded fire control system, which allows it to engage precise targets. The wheeled chassis allows the Tosochka to quickly deploy to an unprepared position, receive targeting information, contact the command post, fire a salvo, and quickly leave the position.