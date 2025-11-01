Khabarovsk nuclear submarine to undergo sea trials — top brass

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A launching ceremony of the Khabarovsk submarine carrying the nuclear-capable Poseidon drone took place in Severodvinsk in Russia’s North observed by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, the Defense Ministry said.

Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Andrey Puchkov, director general of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, and Mikhail Budnichenko, director of the Sevmash JSC Shipyard attended the ceremony.

"Today is a significant event for us - the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being removed from the slipway of the prominent Sevmash shipyard," the top Russian military official noted.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world's oceans.