Russian defense minister presented with icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The lead icebreaking patrol ship of project 23550, Ivan Papanin, was presented to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov during a working trip, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Andrey Belousov saw the icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin. Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev reported to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry that this type of ship is designed to operate in the Arctic ice conditions both independently and as part of the Northern Fleet's ship detachment significantly enhancing the effectiveness of the Navy in the Arctic region," the statement said.

According to the ministry’s statement, the ship Ivan Papanin joined the Russian Navy in early September 2025 after passing all the ice tests.