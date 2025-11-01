Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian forces

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a new batch of advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets to Russian forces, the Rostec press office reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation of the State Corporation Rostec has manufactured and delivered new Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry under the defense procurement plan. The aircraft designated for the Russian Aerospace Forces have flown to their air bases," the press office said in a statement.

A Su-35S pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces highlighted the aircraft’s reliability. "I would like to express the words of gratitude to the manufacturer’s representatives and all those who took part in the aircraft assembly and preparation for their professionalism. The Su-35S has proven itself as a reliable aircraft platform capable of accomplishing virtually any assignment set for operational/tactical aircraft in the special military operation," he said.

The Su-35S fighter jets have undergone ground and manufacturer’s flight tests, the Rostec press office said.

"The Su-35S is designed to gain air superiority in any weather conditions at long distance from the airfield," it added.

The UAC is ramping up the production of advanced combat aircraft for the Russian Aerospace Forces, the press office said.

"This also refers to the Su-35S, the world’s most capable advanced fighter aircraft today. These fighter jets boast a great number of destroyed enemy aerial targets. The aircraft is outfitted with advanced equipment and long-range weapons. The Su-35S is capable of effectively gaining air superiority and destroying ground and naval targets day and night in adverse weather conditions," Rostec said.

The United Aircraft Corporation maintains high rates of aircraft production for the Russian Defense Ministry, UAC Director General Vadim Badekha said.

"We are fulfilling the most complex task of boosting military output. This year, we are planning the deliveries of new batches of operational/tactical and military transport aircraft," he said.