Kalashnikov’s plant boost revenues from pistol sales by 112%

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (functioning as part of the Kalashnikov Holding) scaled up revenues from sales of pistols by 112% annually over nine months of this year, the holding said.

"The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant increased its revenues by 55% over three quarters of 2025 against the like period of the last year. Revenues from sales of small arms surged by 71% over nine months. The pistols division showed the best dynamics: revenues from sales of pistols of all modifications increased by 112%," Kalashnikov said.

Production of rifles also increased, the company noted. Revenues from sales of handguns and rifles of all modifications gained 35%.

The plant is producing combat pistols, pneumatic pistols and self-defense weapons.