Kremlin explains why Putin unveiled Poseidon at meeting with special op soldiers

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed wounded participants in the special military operation about the Poseidon tests, as they had been conducted on the eve of their meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"On Sunday, he spoke about the Burevestnik, and yesterday he, accordingly, mentioned the test carried out the day before yesterday – the test of the Poseidon underwater vehicle," Peskov said.

He added that Putin himself explained why he chose to share this information with the servicemen. "The president made it clear that our soldiers engaged in the special military operation would naturally be interested in learning about the broader context of efforts to ensure our country’s security," Peskov noted.

The day before, during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital, Putin announced that the testing of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle had been carried out with great success. According to him, for the first time, specialists managed not only to launch it from a submarine using a booster engine, but also to activate its nuclear power unit, which operated for some time to propel the vehicle.