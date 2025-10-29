Burevestnik missile’s nuclear reactor starts 'within minutes and seconds' — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The nuclear reactor installed in the Burevestnik missile is very quick, it is capable of launching within "minutes and seconds," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This small nuclear reactor, with comparable power to that of a nuclear submarine's reactor, is a thousand times smaller," Putin pointed out during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

"The most important thing is that while a conventional reactor takes hours, days, or weeks to start up, this nuclear reactor can be started up in minutes or seconds," the head of state noted.

"This is a huge achievement," Putin concluded.