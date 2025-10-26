President Putin visits one of command posts of joint group of forces — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The President held a meeting with the participation of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders of the battlegroups involved in the special military operation. All of them reported in detail to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the current situation along the engagement line," Peskov stated.

"The military officials provided the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with full information about the situation at the battlefront," he added.