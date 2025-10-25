Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian rocket launcher by Geran drones in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of a Ukrainian artillery brigade by Geran drones near the settlement of Stepovoye in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During reconnaissance measures, Russian troops uncovered a camouflaged multiple launch rocket system position of the Ukrainian army’s 47th artillery brigade in a forest belt near the settlement of Stepovoye in the Sumy Region. The military command made a decision to destroy the target by Geran strike drones. As a result of a series of strikes by kamikaze drones, the MLRS position of Ukrainian nationalists was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Live-recording images showed flames engulfing the Ukrainian army’s sites hit by Geran drones, it said.