Moscow, Minsk increase combat capability of joint air defenses — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk prioritize increasing the combat capability of the Single Regional Air Defense System, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

"We prioritize increasing the combat capabilities of the regional group of forces and the Single Regional Air Defense System of Russia and Belarus," he pointed out.

The Russian defense chief emphasized that the two countries were working to enhance the single defense space, boost mutual supplies of military products and build cooperation between their defense industries.

Besides, in Belousov’s words, over 150 joint activities are held every year, half of which are exercises, training sessions and drills. This year, these activities culminated in the Zapad 2025 (or West 2025) strategic exercise, whose results the board meeting planned to assess. Belousov added that Belarus had also hosted the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s drills, held in accordance with the same plan as the Zapad 2025 exercise. The drills involved the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, as well as intelligence forces and means and logistics units.

The defense minister noted that the Russian and Belarusian agencies responsible for combat training had held a conference in Minsk on May 27-28 to discuss ways to harness the experience of Moscow’s special military operation.

"This year, two reinforced tank battalions and 49 instructors of the Belarusian Armed Forces received training in various fields of combat preparedness at the joint training center for motorized rifle and tank units in the Nizhny Novgorod Region," Belousov specified.