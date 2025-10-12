MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian troops have carried out strikes over the past 24 hours against Ukrainian deployment points and mercenaries, as well as fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 1,460 servicemen in the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone. According to the ministry’s data, Battlegroup North eliminated over 160 personnel, Battlegroup West eliminated up to 220, Battlegroup South eliminated over 185, Battlegroup Center eliminated up to 550, Battlegroup East eliminated up to 305, Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 40 servicemen.

Air defense forces have shot down nine HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles, one long-range Neptune missile and 72 drones over the past 24 hours.