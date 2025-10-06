Russia-India Indra 2025 drills kick off at Mahajan Field Firing Range — top brass

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The opening ceremony for the Russian-Indian Indra 2025 drills was held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in India, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The grand opening ceremony of the Russia-India Indra 2025 joint military exercises took place at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The joint drills are scheduled to continue until October 15. The main goal is to practice how the two countries' units can work together to combat international terrorism, including refining counterterrorism tactics," the statement said.

The ministry specified that, during the exercises, servicemen will train in joint tactical actions, communication, and command of a joint group of troops. Particular attention will be paid to improving operational compatibility and sharing best practices for conducting combat operations in modern conditions.