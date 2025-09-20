US, OSCE observe Frontier-2025 exercises — CSTO Joint Headquarters

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The military attaches of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, India, Turkey, the United States, and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the OSCE observed the final stage of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) command and staff drills Rubezh-2025, said Vladislav Shchegrikovich, press secretary of the CSTO Joint Staff.

"On September 20, in the Kyrgyz Republic, on the territory of the Edelweiss training center, the military attaches of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations observed the final stage of the command and staff exercise with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region (CSIS CAR) Rubezh-2025," he told TASS.

"The event was attended by the military attaches of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, the Republic of India, the Republic of Turkey, the United States, as well as representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the OSCE."

Shchegrikovich noted that the military contingents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, operational groups of the Joint Staff and the CSTO secretariat took part in Frontier-2025.

"The Russian contingent was based on the military personnel of the Central Military District from the 201st military base. The total number of participants in the exercise was about 1,200 people and 500 units of military and special equipment, including airplanes, helicopters, UAVs and combat boats," he added.

He said that the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asia, formed in 2001 by a decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, includes units and permanent readiness units of the armed forces equipped with modern weapons systems and military equipment. "The main tasks of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asia are to participate in repelling external military aggression and in conducting joint counter-terrorism operations," he noted.