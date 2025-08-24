Russia, Ukraine complete ‘146 for 146’ formula exchange, 8 Kursk Region residents returned

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A total of 146 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by Kiev in exchange for 146 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that eight residents of the Kursk Region have also been returned.

"On August 24 of this year, 146 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 146 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian army were transferred. In addition, eight citizens of the Russian Federation, residents of the Kursk Region illegally detained by the Kiev regime, were returned and will be carried home," the ministry said.

Russian servicemen are currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus where they are provided with necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be carried to Russia, where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense, according to the ministry.

It also noted the mediation efforts made by the UAE in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity.