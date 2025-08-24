Air defenses down 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight over the territories of the Bryansk, Tver, Kaluga, Oryol, Tambov, Novgorod, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Smolensk, Samara, Leningrad Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Republic of Tatarstan," the report said.