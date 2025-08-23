MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are severely under strength, with their combat units operating at only about a third of their designated manpower, making effective defense impossible, according to Bogdan Krotevich, former chief of staff of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard "Azov" (a group recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

In an interview on journalist Natalia Moseychuk’s YouTube channel - who is herself listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia’s financial watchdog - Krotevich emphasized the dire situation: "The brigades on the frontlines are operating at only 30% of their standard strength. According to regulations, they are generally incapable of sustained combat. Yet, they are repeatedly ordered to attack, regain tactical positions, and hold ground. They can't even defend themselves effectively."

He further explained that what Ukraine refers to as "reserves" are merely units reassigned from one sector to another, rather than fresh, fully equipped forces. Krotevich expressed skepticism that large-scale mobilization could remedy these deficiencies. "Even if, hypothetically, 100,000 servicemen were mobilized tomorrow, they would undergo a month-long basic training and then be thrown into the frontlines. This would only temporarily alter the situation for a couple of weeks before everything reverts to its previous state," he stated.

On August 12, Ukrainian media reported a significant deterioration in the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic. According to sources cited by TASS in the Russian military, Russian forces had cut the highway connecting Krasnoarmeysk and Dobropolye. In response, the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky announced the deployment of reserves to the area, including the Azov Corps of the National Guard - also recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia.