Russia’s Skat UAV new module helps dodge FPV interceptors in automatic mode

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. An avoidance sensor for the Skat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) helps avoid a collision with interceptor drones without a human operator, Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS on Tuesday.

"It [the sensor] detects electromagnetic emissions. An FPV drone maintains constant contact with an operator. Correspondingly, it detects these emissions at a certain distance. Therefore, an FPV drone programmed by our engineers makes a maneuver that helps it avoid a strike. Absolutely [without an operator’s interference]; otherwise, it won’t be quick enough. Everything proceeds automatically," the executive said.

The module mounted on the Skat UAV is a cheap solution, he added.