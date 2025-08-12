Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber can successfully cope with belly landing — newspaper

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The reliable construction of Russia’s Su-34M fighter bomber allows the aircraft and its crew to emerge unscathed from belly landing, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported.

"The reliability of this aircraft has already become a legend. This spring, the Russian fourth-generation fighter-bomber successfully landed on its belly, with its wheels up. Notably, the crew and the aircraft were unscathed," the newspaper wrote.

The emergency situation occurred when the chassis and the nose wheel failed to deploy. Under these circumstances, pilots are allowed to eject. However, the crew asked the permission to perform a belly landing and thus save the aircraft.