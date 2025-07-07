Russia’s Defense Ministry launches Military Education in Service of Fatherland initiative

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has launched the Military Education in the Service of the Fatherland initiative, a comprehensive reform of the military education system that will run through 2035, it said.

Under the leadership of Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, an expert council convened to discuss the modernization of military education and officer training as part of the ministry’s strategic objectives outlined at an expanded board meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"We have launched a systematic initiative called Military Education in the Service of the Fatherland. The project is aimed at a comprehensive change in the military education system in our country," Belousov said.

He said that the key areas of the initiative are the adaptation of military education to the new requirements of combat operations using modern military technologies, the development of the material and technical base of the military education system and the creation of conditions for continuous professional education of military personnel to help them grow their skills throughout their service life.

"What is really important is raising the prestige of military service," Belousov said.

The meeting's agenda covered professional requirements for military personnel and teaching staff, the content of training programs, the state of the material educational base, interaction with civilian universities, the formation of a center for military professional competencies, the implementation of fundamental, and applied and exploratory research.