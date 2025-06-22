MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region and Perebudova in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of active and decisive actions by units of Battlegroup West the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region was liberated. <…> Units of Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and as a result of successful actions completed the liberation of the settlement of Perebudova in the Donetsk People's Republic," the report said.

The units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,355 troops in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, ministry said.

In particular, Ukraine’s losses in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North exceeded 240 troops, in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West amounted up to 210 troops, in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South - over 140, in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center - more than 500, in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East - up to 195, and in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr - up to 70 troops.

"Air defense systems shot down six JDAM guided aviation bombs and two HIMARS multiple launch rockets produced in the US, as well as 164 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 64,846 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,006 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,486 field artillery guns and mortars, and 37,138 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.