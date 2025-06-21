Deliveries of drones to Russian armed forces grew by tenfolds — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Volumes of drone deliveries for the Russian armed forces grew by tenfolds in 2024 compared to 2022, Chief of the Presidential Department for State Policy in the Defense Industry Sector Viktor Yevtukhov told TASS.

"For obvious reasons, information on the subject is classified," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "I can only say that procurement of drones and anti-drone equipment is systematic and fully covers our armed forces’ needs in the context of the special military operation. At the same time, I can say that volumes of drone deliveries in 2024 increased by tenfolds compared to 2022, while supplies of reconnaissance, communication and radioelectronic equipment multiplied over the same period."

In his words, "the demand for drones will only grow" in the future.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.