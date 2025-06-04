Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Twenty-nine Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Rostov, and Voronezh Regions on Wednesday evening, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 10:00 p.m. to 00:00 Moscow time (7:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. GMT), Russian air defense forces destroyed 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 15 over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Rostov Region, and three over the Voronezh Region," it said.

According to Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev, neither casualties nor damage were reported after the attack.