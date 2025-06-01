{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert

"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian units have captured almost all important Ukrainian armed forces facilities in Stupochki in the People’s Republic of Donetsk and are clearing out the village's outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen have made great strides this week in the village of Stupochki - serious progress [has been made] in this village. We have captured almost all strategically important [Ukrainian armed forces] facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," he said.

Marochko noted that in general, Russian fighters have "achieved significant results" in Stupochki over the week, but they need to clear out a number of outskirts, since Ukrainian militants are conducting counterattacks and trying to regain previously lost positions.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
Three people killed, 28 injured as a result of bridge collapse in Bryansk region
As the Emergencies Ministry noted, rescuers are currently continuing to examine the damaged carriages and locomotive of the train
Read more
Number of people injured in the collapse of a bridge near Bryansk has increased to 33
Earlier it was reported that 28 people were injured
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Russian troops deprive Kiev forces of logistics hub with seizure of Kondrashovka — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the liberation of Kondrashovka enables Russian troops to encircle the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk
Read more
Ukrainian forces use American torture techniques on Russian POWs, according to a report
Maxim Grigoriev, the chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, emphasized that over 200 individuals, recently exchanged as prisoners, provided statements
Read more
US tariffs on steel imports to undermine talks with EU, European Commission warns
"This decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," the statement reads
Read more
Head of tribunal on Ukraine in favor of death penalty for militants in Kursk Region
Maxim Grigoriev also highlighted that, under current Russian law, the death penalty is not in use due to a moratorium
Read more
Paris Saint-Germain win Champions League for the first time in club’s history
Goals were scored by Achraf Hakimi (12th minute), Desire Doue (20, 63), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (73) and Senny Mayulu (86)
Read more
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Situation in Sumy area 'difficult' amid Russian forces' advance — authorities
Oleg Grigorov, head of the regional administration, noted that mandatory evacuation was announced in 202 settlements located in four Ukrainian regions
Read more
Gazprom discussing new pipe gas projects with China
The holding expects that gas supplies over the Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern route will make it possible to take stable positions in the Chinese gas market
Read more
13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opens in Moscow
Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Read more
Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region
According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region
Read more
Ukraine fails to fulfill obligations to IMF, deceives partners — MP
Nina Yuzhanina was commenting on a recent report that the IMF and the Ukrainian government had signed a preliminary agreement on a $500 million tranche
Read more
Hamas to accept Witkoff’s proposal on Gaza, but with reservations — TV
According to Al Arabiya, the radicals will demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in small groups over 60 days rather than within two days as previously agreed
Read more
Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine
US president was asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy
Read more
Russian army forces Ukraine to retreat from Kharkov Region’s Kondrashovka — Belousov
The top defense official congratulated the command and personnel of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment on liberating the settlement from the enemy
Read more
A bridge collapsed in Bryansk Region, there are casualties — governor
Alexander Bogomaz noted that all emergency services and government officials are working at the scene
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper
The hideout will come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine inch toward talks as US court may curb tariff war escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 30th
Read more
Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert
"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
US reported destruction of BZ chemical stockpile in 1990, but retained samples — top brass
"The possibility of synthesizing BZ precursors on the basis of capacities for the production of pharmaceuticals in the amount of up to several tens of tons per year is currently preserved," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said
Read more
Israeli military detects several projectiles launched from Gaza
"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the army said
Read more
US may put pressure on Ukraine to force it to participate in June 2 talks — newspaper
The Washington Post pointed out that Ukraine has little room to maneuver due to its dependence on US military and intelligence assistance
Read more
Israeli military reports airstrikes on dozens of targets in Gaza Strip
According to the army, the attacks targeted "terrorists, military sites from which terrorists were operating, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure"
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region
TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident
Read more
Belarus moves Zapad drills away from western borders
Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk is ready "for dialogue, compromises and decreased tensions both in words and deeds"
Read more
Truck crash sets 250 mln bees free
Several dozen beekeepers are working at the scene
Read more
US envoy describes Hamas’ response to Gaza proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’
Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, "that is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days," Steve Witkoff noted
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Medvedev predicts collapse of Germany’s economy due to stupid policies
That is what Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said, commenting on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
Read more
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576
Read more
WTO rules fail to function — Russian Security Council
"The bottom line is that all the rules and regulations of the WTO do not actually work and do not safeguard our markets," Sergey Shoigu stressed
Read more
Sweden strengthens measures to combat so-called shadow fleet
The decision will take effect on July 1
Read more
Trump really trying to establish relations with Russia, says Jeffrey Sachs
US leader is surrounded by a whole set of institutions and voices in the Congress that do not want him to make peace, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said
Read more
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
Read more
Beijing, Moscow need to work together to maintain peace in Asia — Chinese diplomat
"China and Russia need to firmly stand together," Sun Weidong stressed
Read more
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
Read more
Drone attack on Kursk Region injures seven people
In the settlement of Artakovo, two buildings and a garage caught fire due to a drone attack, according to Alexander Khinshtein
Read more
Turkey working to organize Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul, president says
Tayyip Erdogan and President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria also discussed "bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as regional and global issues"
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions
"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote
Read more
Sovcomflot posts $393 mln net loss under IFRS for Q1
Revenue fell by 49% in the period to $278.5 mln
Read more
Russian air defense systems capable of detecting and destroying Taurus missiles — expert
Russian Buk-M3 air defense systems have demonstrated their capability to destroy various air-launched ballistic targets, such as cruise missiles, in the zone of the special military operation, Igor Korotchenko pointed out
Read more
Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators
The movement said it is ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Read more
Putin orders government to memorialize fallen special military operation soldiers
The government of the Russian Federation, together with the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, will develop unified recommendations
Read more
Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
Read more
Eight OPEC+ countries to boost oil production by another 411,000 bpd in June
Since the beginning of 2024, these countries have voluntarily reduced production by a total of 2.2 million bpd
Read more
Russia should have home-grown messenger app that rivals global giants — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the more messengers the better, because competition breeds innovation
Read more
Abe’s widow says trust built between Putin, her husband should not be wasted
Akie Abe said that she hopes that cultural exchanges with Russia will continue
Read more
France seeks to increase pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, this shows a clear lack of understanding of Russia’s nature
Read more
Russian troops eliminate New Zealander fighting for Ukraine
According to the report, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
Biden says could ‘beat the hell out’ of authors of book on his health
The former US President said that he was optimistic about his prostate cancer treatment
Read more
OPEC+ countries to boost output by another 411,000 bpd in July
A meeting of the eight OPEC+ countries to discuss the oil production plan for August is scheduled for July 6
Read more
Putin signs law on provision of Armed Forces’ operations abroad
The special governmental measures also include "unlocking of state reserve assets, temporary engagement of mobilization capacities and facilities
Read more
Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes
"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Russian agency says Ukraine plotted terrorist attack in Moscow, but it was foiled
"A criminal case has been opened against a suspect on charges of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office
"Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward", office said in a statement
Read more
Eight OPEC+ members to discuss oil output plan for July at online meeting
Among the countries that have committed to voluntary adjustments to their output plans are Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Kuwait
Read more
Over 5,500 servicemen to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s drills
The exercises will involve servicemen from Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
US unlikely to benefit much from minerals deal with Ukraine, analyst says
Mobody knows for sure "what's really there, what's economical to produce, how many years it would take, how the smelting of the metals and other processing would be done," Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said
Read more
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Read more
Trump says Musk is not leaving his administration for ever
Donald Trump said that Elon Musk is going to be doing a lot of things
Read more
Russia takes note of Western officials’ potential visit to Istanbul on June 2 — diplomat
"As far as Russia understands, Hakan Fidan wanted Russian to demonstrate some more flexible approach in the context of the upcoming talks, otherwise it may find itself in an unfavorable position," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Rosneft produces 20.2 bcm of gas in Q1 2025
Greenfield projects in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District commissioned in 2022 account for around a third of Rosneft’s gas production
Read more
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
Read more
Simultaneous drills by Russia, NATO in Baltic Sea carry risks of escalation — newspaper
Johannes Peters, head of the Center for Maritime Strategy and Security at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, believes that Russia "will take advantage of the drills to carry out reconnaissance and spy on the opposing party"
Read more
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
Read more
Israeli army confirms elimination of Hamas military wing’s leader
According to an army statement, he was killed in a targeted operation "in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis"
Read more
Russia sent 78% of oil exports to two BRICS countries – India and China in 2023
At the same time, supplies of oil products from India and China to Europe tripled from 12 mln tons to 36 mln tons, the report noted
Read more
Israeli defense minister threatens Hamas to be destroyed in case of Witkoff plan rejection
"After eliminating the terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF will remove all threats according to the Rafah model, and remain to hold the area," Israel Katz noted
Read more
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
Read more
Kiev Mayor Klitschko says Ukrainian government ‘stinks of authoritarianism’
According to Vitaly Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases"
Read more
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Read more
US, German, French, British officials to be in Istanbul on June 2, Kellogg says
The US special envoy did not specify whether Western delegates would take direct part in the meeting between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
NATO increases defense spending by 30% in ten years, British admiral says
It "is set to rise even further, largely because of growing European budgets," he said
Read more
West admires Russia's speed of adaptation to combat operations in Ukraine — news agency
According to Western military estimates, the Russian Armed Forces have increased the number of combat units compared to 2022, ramped up the production of weapons and ammunition, and adapted to Western weapons systems such as HIMARS
Read more
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Read more
Russian forces establishing buffer zone between Belgorod, Kharkov regions — expert
Since Russian forces liberated Stroyevka, they have built on their successes as they advance both north and south of this locality, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Rosneft CEO says ruble’s exchange rate creates incremental costs, understates oil value
In the first quarter of 2025, Rosneft operated in the context of continuous deterioration of the macroeconomic environment, which included lower prices and wider discounts for Russia’s Urals crude oil, new sanction restrictions, as well as a stronger ruble, Sechin said
Read more
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
What is known about preparations for second round of Russia-Ukraine talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow is ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul
Read more
Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip
The flight lasted about 11 minutes
Read more
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Read more
Putin receives Shinzo Abe’s widow in Kremlin — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Akie Abe is now in Moscow
Read more
Glaciers lost ice of Germany size over 50 years of observations — WMO
Spokesperson of the World Meteorological Organization Clare Nullis noted that glaciers and ice sheets store about 70% of global water resources
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Read more
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Read more
Rosneft says Q1 hydrocarbon production totals 61.2 mln tons of oil equivalent
The company commissioned over 600 new wells with horizontal wells accounting for 76% of that amount
Read more
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Read more
Law on foreign agents similar to US FARA comes into force in Georgia
Unlike last year's "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law, which was adopted amid mass protests, the Georgian equivalent of the FARA provides for imprisonment of up to five years and applies to both organizations and individuals
Read more
Merz's hard line on Ukraine came as surprise to Britain — Russian ambassador to London
On May 26, Friedrich Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Read more
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more