Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian units have captured almost all important Ukrainian armed forces facilities in Stupochki in the People’s Republic of Donetsk and are clearing out the village's outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen have made great strides this week in the village of Stupochki - serious progress [has been made] in this village. We have captured almost all strategically important [Ukrainian armed forces] facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," he said.

Marochko noted that in general, Russian fighters have "achieved significant results" in Stupochki over the week, but they need to clear out a number of outskirts, since Ukrainian militants are conducting counterattacks and trying to regain previously lost positions.