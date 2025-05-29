MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Tank crews of Russia’s Battlegroup South wiped out two Ukrainian strongholds in the Kramatorks area in the Donetsk People’sRepublic (DPR), the Russian defense ministry said.

"Tank crews of the Battlegroup South provide fire support for assault and infantry units during offensives in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovsk area of the special military operation. Crews of T-80BVM tanks of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade conducted a series of precise shots and hit teo strongholds of the Ukrainian army," it said.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup’s FPV drone operators hit two Ukrainian army pickup trucks.